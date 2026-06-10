Ukraine may open all EU accession negotiating clusters within a month — Kachka

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Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka has said all negotiating clusters on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union could be opened within the next month.

"We expect that within the next month we may be able to open all clusters. This is an ambitious goal, but European colleagues are increasingly saying so out loud," Kachka said at the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation on Wednesday.

He noted that the opening of the clusters would mark the final stage of the transition to the concluding phase of EU accession negotiations.

As reported, on May 9 President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had done everything necessary for the opening of the EU accession negotiating clusters and that progress on their opening was important.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said the Intergovernmental Conference on opening the first "Fundamentals" cluster for Ukraine would take place in Luxembourg on June 15, 2026.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the opening of Ukraine’s first EU membership negotiating cluster would unlock the next stage of the accession process — the official start of negotiations.