Zelensky-Trump G7 meeting not confirmed but Ukraine always open — MFA

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine always supports holding meetings with the American side, but the leaders’ schedules at the G7 summit in France are still being coordinated, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi said.

He made the statement at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, as reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"As for contacts with the United States — it is probably still too early to say, as the leaders’ schedules are being coordinated, not only our leader’s but those of various leaders. But we are always in favor of contacts with the American side," Tykhyi said.

He recalled that yesterday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held contacts with US President’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"There was a conversation; we are trying to reach some good, major news right around the time of the G7 summit. I won’t go into further detail for now. And of course, if there were an opportunity to organize a meeting between the presidents, we would be in favor. But it is probably still too early to say — we will see how the schedules are coordinated," the MFA stressed.

In January, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, French Ambassador to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere said that Ukraine would be a key topic throughout France’s G7 presidency, and that France would therefore invite President Volodymyr Zelensky to the June summit.

The 2026 G7 summit will be held June 15–17 in Évian, France.