Smoloskyp publishing house in Kyiv damaged due to pipe burst

The Smoloskyp publishing house in Kyiv has been damaged due to a heating network burst, with a large portion of books destroyed by water. "Friends, the Smoloskyp building needs help. We have been flooded. For five hours we were deluged with boiling water until Kyivteploenergo finally shut off the heating main and we were able to at least begin pumping out the water," the publishing house said in a post on Facebook.

It is noted that books were stored in the basement of the building, and a large portion of them has been destroyed.

"We will try to save the rest and ask for help in doing so—the books need to be moved to upper floors," the post reads.

As previously reported, in February, the Moya Knyzhkova Polytsia bookstore in Kyiv closed due to flooding and damage to books.