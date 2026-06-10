Vehicles accumulate at departure from Ukraine to Poland, Border Guard recommends traveling to Smilnytsia

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Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has announced an accumulation of vehicles at the departure from Ukraine to Poland and reported a less congested checkpoint Smilnytsia.

"As of now, an accumulation of vehicles is observed at the Ukrainian-Polish border for departure from Ukraine. At the departure from Ukraine: Uhryniv – 25 cars; Rava-Ruska – 45 cars; Hrushiv – 30 cars; Krakivets – 45 passenger cars; Shehyni – 60 cars; Nyzhankovychi – 20 cars; Ustyluh – 35 cars," the State Border Guard Service said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

Currently, the Smilnytsia checkpoint is uncongested for departure from Ukraine.

"To avoid long wait times, we recommend choosing less congested checkpoints, as well as crossing the border during the early morning or late evening hours," the State Border Guard Service noted.