Russian attack injures 2 at transport infrastructure facility in Sumy – mayor

Russian forces on Wednesday, June 10, launched a strike using a UAV on a transport infrastructure facility in Sumy, acting Mayor Artem Kobzar has said.

"Two people were injured. A 62-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are in the hospital. Medics assess the condition of both as moderate," Kobzar wrote on his Telegram channel.

The fire that broke out as a result of the strike has been extinguished.

All relevant services are working at the scene of the incident.