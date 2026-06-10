Interfax-Ukraine
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14:16 10.06.2026

Zelenskyy reaches new air defense agreements with several allies in Tallinn – MFA

2 min read
Zelenskyy reaches new air defense agreements with several allies in Tallinn – MFA
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

During the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Tallinn, new solutions regarding air defense were reached with a number of allies, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi has said.

He said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports. The spokesperson emphasized that the issue of air defense and missile defense is priority number one for Ukraine, and, in particular, during all negotiations Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha promotes the president’s decisions and the issue of finding resources.

"Moreover, I can also lift the veil slightly for you, that during the president’s current visits to Tallinn, during negotiations with a number of allies, a series of new decisions regarding air defense was also reached," Tykhyi said.

He added that currently, the priority for diplomacy is the implementation of the reached decisions.

"Ukraine managed to find a number of additional assets: both systems and interceptors," Tykhy said.

He explained that they managed to find additional assets that require financial resources, and Ukraine is actively working to find these resources, "and a number of resources have already been found."

"When we finalize this, I hope there will be an opportunity to quickly deliver these assets… to Ukraine," the MFA stated.

Moreover, according to the spokesperson, the Ukrainian side "managed to find a number of interceptor missiles whose expiration date is approaching within a certain period of time, which can be obtained for Ukraine."

"We are conducting active negotiations to obtain them," he reported.

Answering a question about whether this concerns PAC-3 or PAC-2, the spokesperson did not specify but said: "Both, and something else as well."

Tags: #zelenskyy #tallinn

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