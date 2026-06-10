Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:57 10.06.2026

SOF long-range drone units hit Kuibyshevsky refinery in Samara with series of strikes

1 min read
SOF long-range drone units hit Kuibyshevsky refinery in Samara with series of strikes

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have reported details of the strike on the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in Samara overnight into June 10.

"Long-range drone units of the SOF carried out a series of strikes on the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in Samara overnight into June 10," the report says.

Earlier on this day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the hit on the facility.

According to the SOF report, two oil infrastructure facilities in the Vladimir region at a distance of 700 kilometers were also hit.

It is reported that the operation to strike the facility of the Russian state company Rosneft, located approximately 1,000 kilometers from the line of combat contact, was carried out jointly by the SOF, Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), and Military Intelligence.

The SOF noted that the Kuibyshevsky refinery is one of the leading enterprises in the region, with a refining capacity of 6.7 million tonnes. It produces fuel for all types of transport: automobile, aviation, railway, and marine transport, as well as jet fuel, lubricants components, bitumen, petrochemical products, and more. Products from this refinery also supply the needs of the enemy army.

Tags: #refinery #sof #samara

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