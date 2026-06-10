Russian attacks injure 6 civilians in Sumy region – official

In the first half of the day, Russia attacked the civilian infrastructure and residential sector of Sumy region, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"Four women and two men were hospitalized. These are residents of the Sumy, Bilopillia, and Vorozhba communities. The wounded are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," Hryhorov said on his Telegram channel.

Preliminarily, none of the injured are in serious condition.

All consequences and the condition of the people are being clarified.