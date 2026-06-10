Interfax-Ukraine
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13:18 10.06.2026

Presidential aircraft returns to its home base in Poland – aviation resources

2 min read

The State Aviation Enterprise Ukraine A-319 aircraft, used by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other high-ranking Ukrainian officials, has returned to Poland—the site of its temporary basing during the period of full-scale Russian war—following the head of state’s recent series of foreign visits, data from aviation resources AirNavradar and FlightAware show.

According to the data, the aircraft flew to Krakow, Poland, on Tuesday night from Chisinau, where it had arrived from Tallinn, the location of Monday’s Ukraine-NB8 summit attended by Zelenskyy.

It was previously reported that during this series of foreign visits by the head of the Ukrainian state, which began with a visit to London on June 7 to meet with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, the presidential aircraft made flights to Chisinau, whereas the traditional point in its recent travels was the Polish Rzeszow airport near the border with Ukraine.

For instance, during Zelenskyy’s visit to Sweden in late May, the presidential aircraft performed flights along the Krakow-Rzeszow-Uppsala-Rzeszow routes.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted at a press conference on June 9 that Rzeszow was not closed to the Ukrainian president. Tusk said this in response to a question about whether the fact that Zelenskyy flew to the meeting in London via Moldova, rather than via Poland, was a consequence of Poland’s attempts to pressure the Ukrainian leader to change the decision regarding the "Heroes of the UPA" name for the Ukrainian unit.

The Polish prime minister added that he cannot dictate to Zelenskyy where he should fly from.

Tags: #president #aircraft

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