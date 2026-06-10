General Staff confirms hitting oil at 3 facilities in Russia

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified the results of the strikes on the Grushovaya oil depot, the Krasnoarmeysk oil pumping station, and the Krasny Yar linear production and dispatch station on June 8, confirming the burning of five oil reservoirs.

"According to the results of additional reconnaissance of the fuel and energy infrastructure facilities of Russia hit on June 8, 2026, additional results of the strikes have been confirmed," the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that at the Grushovaya transshipment oil depot in the area of the Grushova Balka settlement in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia, the burning of two oil reservoirs, as well as infrastructure involved in evaluating the quality of oil products, has been confirmed. At the Krasnoarmeysk oil pumping station in the Saratov region of Russia, the burning of two oil reservoirs with a volume of 50,000 cubic meters each has been confirmed. At the Krasny Yar linear production and dispatch station in the Volgograd region of Russia, the burning of one oil reservoir with a volume of 50,000 cubic meters has been confirmed.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on the critical fuel, energy, and logistical infrastructure of Russia, which ensures the conduct of the war against Ukraine," the General Staff noted.