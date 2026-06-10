Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:47 10.06.2026

Chonhar bridge completely destroyed - CCD

1 min read

The Chonhar bridge, which connects Kherson region with temporarily occupied Crimea, has been completely destroyed, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko has said.

"The Chonhar bridge is completely destroyed, Russian authorities are trying to silence the situation in temporarily occupied Crimea," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

On the night of June 9, Ukrainian units used FP-2 drones to carry out a repeated strike on the Chonhar bridge, disabling it and blocking the logistical route between mainland Ukraine and occupied Crimea, according to the 1st Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the facility is completely out of service. Transport links have been closed. The bridge sustained its initial damage on June 7, when the road surface in one direction was destroyed.

Tags: #chonhar_bridge #destroyed

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