Interfax-Ukraine
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12:36 10.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia uses nearly 530 drones against Ukraine in under three days, dozens wounded

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia uses nearly 530 drones against Ukraine in under three days, dozens wounded
Photo: https://t.me/odeskaODA

Since the start of the week, Russia has used nearly 530 drones and two guided air bombs against Ukraine, with dozens of people wounded in the strikes, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Since the start of the week, 11 of our regions have come under attack: in under three days, Russia has used nearly 530 drones and two guided air missiles against Ukraine. Russia has added to its list of new victories a container ship sailing under a Panamanian flag, agricultural enterprises, railway and energy facilities, and most of all — ordinary residential buildings. Dozens of people were wounded," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He noted that Ukraine’s daily diplomatic efforts must focus on strengthening air defenses.

"These days there have been many international meetings and negotiations on air defense, and it is important to ensure that all agreements are implemented, above all regarding PURL. Even more may be resolved at the G7 and NATO summits," the president said.

Tags: #drones

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