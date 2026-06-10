Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Flamingo missiles hit military plant in Cheboksary

Photo: screenshot

On Wednesday night, Ukrainian Flamingo missiles hit a military plant in Cheboksary that supplies Russia with components for drones and missiles, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We continue to apply Ukrainian long-range sanctions against Russian military facilities and the oil industry. In particular, tonight Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingos hit a military plant in Cheboksary that provides the Russia army with components for drones and missiles. I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their precision!" Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He also reported a strike on the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in the Samara region.

"The distance from the frontline is over 900 kilometers. I am grateful to the warriors of the Special Operation Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, and Military Intelligence (HUR)," the president said.

In addition, two oil infrastructure facilities in the Vladimir region were hit at a distance of 700 kilometers.