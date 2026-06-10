Interfax-Ukraine
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11:15 10.06.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross joins Ukraine civil protection shelter coalition

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross joins Ukraine civil protection shelter coalition
Photo: Red Cross Society

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has joined the Ukraine Civil Protection Shelter Coalition, an international platform.

"On June 9, the Ukrainian Red Cross joined the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition — an international platform bringing together state institutions, international partners, and development organizations to strengthen population safety and develop the shelter system in Ukraine," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The URCS’s participation in the coalition allows it to combine practical experience working directly in communities with international expertise, strengthen coordination between the humanitarian and government sectors, and help attract additional support for the development of safe and accessible shelters across the country.

"For millions of Ukrainians, shelters are not just concrete structures and technical specifications. They are a place where people can protect themselves, their children, parents, and loved ones in a moment of danger," URCS director general Maksym Dotsenko said.

Dotsenko said the URCS is ready to share its experience and act as a partner in implementing solutions aimed at improving community safety and developing the civil protection system.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the URCS has implemented over 100 shelter construction and modernization projects across various regions of the country, with over 75% aimed at improving safety in educational and healthcare facilities. Over 200 mobile shelters have also been handed over to communities.

Tags: #urcs #civil_protection_shelter_coalition

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