Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:39 10.06.2026

Ukrainian forces knock out power at Mariupol port – USF

1 min read

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), in coordination with the 1st National Guard Corps Azov, the Security Service of ukraine (SBU), and Special Operations Center"A, has struck facilities of the Mariupol sea trade port.

"The strike damaged the port’s energy, repair, and management infrastructure, as well as facilities supporting port logistics," the USF said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The port was left without power as a result of the attack. The enemy’s ability to use Mariupol as a logistics hub has been significantly limited, Ukrainian forces stressed.

The port had been used by the enemy for military logistics and the illegal export of Ukrainian grain, coal, and metal to Russia.

"Systematic strikes on enemy military and resource infrastructure facilities will continue for as long as Russia continues its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

 

Tags: #port #power_outages #mariupol

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