Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:46 10.06.2026

Russian strikes kill 1, injure 15 in Kharkiv region over past day

1 min read

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 26 other settlements in the region over the past day, killing one person and wounding 15, including a child, regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, 10 people were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl; in the village of Ruska Lozova in Derhachi community, a 70-year-old woman was killed and women aged 80, 74, and 49 and a 61-year-old man were wounded; in the settlement of Vysokyi, an 86-year-old woman was wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

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