Russian strikes kill 1, injure 15 in Kharkiv region over past day

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 26 other settlements in the region over the past day, killing one person and wounding 15, including a child, regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, 10 people were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl; in the village of Ruska Lozova in Derhachi community, a 70-year-old woman was killed and women aged 80, 74, and 49 and a 61-year-old man were wounded; in the settlement of Vysokyi, an 86-year-old woman was wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.