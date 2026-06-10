Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:39 10.06.2026

Ukraine downs 181 of 207 drones, 21 strike drones hit 14 locations

1 min read
Ukraine downs 181 of 207 drones, 21 strike drones hit 14 locations

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 181 of 207 drones overnight into Wednesday, though 21 strike drones hit 14 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 181 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement reads.

In total, on the night of June 10 (from 6:00 p.m. on June 9), the enemy attacked with 207 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodia decoy drone types, launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

21 strike drones were recorded as hitting 14 locations, with downed drone debris falling at 13 locations.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

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