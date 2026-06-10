Casualty count in Odesa rises to 3, including 2 young children

Photo: https://t.me/odeskaODA

The number of casualties from mass enemy strikes on Odesa has risen to three, including two young children aged 8 and 10, Odesa regional military administration head Oleh Kiper said.

"Last night in Odesa, mass enemy strikes damaged two residential buildings. Unfortunately, a woman and two children aged 8 and 10 were wounded, suffering acute stress reactions," Kiper said on Telegram.

A loggia on the 11th floor was destroyed in one of the buildings, with residents’ property, glazing, and the building facade damaged, he said.

At another address, a fire broke out in an apartment and the premises were partially destroyed.