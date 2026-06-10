Evening drone attack in Kherson wounds 63-year-old woman

A 63-year-old woman inside a building was wounded in an evening Russian drone attack on the central district of Kherson, the Kherson city military administration press service said.

The woman sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs, according to the city military administration.

"Yesterday at around 10:00 p.m., Russian occupiers attacked the central district with a drone. A 63-year-old woman who was inside a building at the time was wounded. The woman was taken to hospital with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs. Her condition is moderate," the press service reported on Wednesday morning.