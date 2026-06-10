Casualty count in Kharkiv rises to 4 – Synehubov

The number of casualties in Kharkiv is rising, with three more people aged 81, 35, and 42 seeking medical assistance in addition to a 68-year-old woman.

Kharkiv regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov reported this on his Telegram channel.

"The number of casualties in Kholodnohirskyi district has risen to four. Another woman, aged 42, suffered an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided assistance to the casualty," the regional military administration head said.