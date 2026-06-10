Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:42 10.06.2026

Casualty count in Kharkiv rises to 4 – Synehubov

1 min read
Casualty count in Kharkiv rises to 4 – Synehubov

The number of casualties in Kharkiv is rising, with three more people aged 81, 35, and 42 seeking medical assistance in addition to a 68-year-old woman.

Kharkiv regional military administration head Oleh Synehubov reported this on his Telegram channel.

"The number of casualties in Kholodnohirskyi district has risen to four. Another woman, aged 42, suffered an acute stress reaction. Doctors provided assistance to the casualty," the regional military administration head said.

Tags: #casualties #kharkiv #count

MORE ABOUT

20:00 09.06.2026
7 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region in Russian drone, guided bomb attacks

7 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region in Russian drone, guided bomb attacks

18:59 09.06.2026
Woman injured in Kharkiv drone strike on city center

Woman injured in Kharkiv drone strike on city center

15:42 08.06.2026
Ukrposhta reroutes logistics, readies customer compensation after Kharkiv hub attack

Ukrposhta reroutes logistics, readies customer compensation after Kharkiv hub attack

21:18 05.06.2026
Kharkiv cancels EUR 15 mln EIB-funded electric bus deal

Kharkiv cancels EUR 15 mln EIB-funded electric bus deal

10:41 04.06.2026
Russian shelling of Kharkiv region kills 3, injures 21 over past day

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region kills 3, injures 21 over past day

20:16 02.06.2026
Klitschko reports 90 people injured in Kyiv, 52 of whom are in hospitals

Klitschko reports 90 people injured in Kyiv, 52 of whom are in hospitals

10:01 02.06.2026
Russia kills 13 people, injures over 100 in combined attack on Ukraine – Klymenko

Russia kills 13 people, injures over 100 in combined attack on Ukraine – Klymenko

07:39 02.06.2026
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

14:10 01.06.2026
URCS volunteers work at damaged locations following Russian UAV attacks on Kharkiv and Dnipro

URCS volunteers work at damaged locations following Russian UAV attacks on Kharkiv and Dnipro

09:10 01.06.2026
Three wounded in strikes on Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv

Three wounded in strikes on Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Flamingo missiles hit military plant in Cheboksary

Ukrainian forces knock out power at Mariupol port – USF

Zelenskyy: letter to Putin yields required result

Zelenskyy: 2,500 Russian troops stationed in Transnistria

Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia uses nearly 530 drones against Ukraine in under three days, dozens wounded

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Flamingo missiles hit military plant in Cheboksary

Ukrainian Red Cross joins Ukraine civil protection shelter coalition

Ukrainian forces knock out power at Mariupol port – USF

Russian strikes kill 1, injure 15 in Kharkiv region over past day

Ukraine downs 181 of 207 drones, 21 strike drones hit 14 locations

Casualty count in Odesa rises to 3, including 2 young children

Evening drone attack in Kherson wounds 63-year-old woman

Russian attack on Zaporizhia wounds 59-year-old woman

Enemy attack burns out Odesa apartment, injures 46-year-old woman – official

AD
AD