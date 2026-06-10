Interfax-Ukraine
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08:41 10.06.2026

Enemy attack burns out Odesa apartment, injures 46-year-old woman – official

1 min read
Enemy attack burns out Odesa apartment, injures 46-year-old woman – official
Photo: https://t.me/odesaMVA/2446

A fifth-floor apartment in a residential building in Odesa's Prymorskyi district was gutted by fire following another enemy attack, a 46-year-old woman was wounded, and damage was recorded at another multi-storey building, Odesa city military administration head Serhiy Lysak said.

"A 46-year-old woman was wounded. She has been hospitalized and is receiving all necessary assistance," the Telegram post reads.

According to the city military administration head, a fifth-floor apartment in one residential building was completely gutted by fire, which State Emergency Service of Ukraine personnel extinguished promptly.

At another address, residents' property, glazing, and the building facade on the 11th floor were damaged.

"City authority representatives, rescuers, utility services, and the district administration are working at the scene. Assessment of damage and documentation of the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing," Lysak said.

Tags: #odesa #attack

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