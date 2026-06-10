Russian drones strike Odesa, hit two residential buildings

Another overnight Russian strike drone attack on Odesa hit two residential buildings, Odesa regional military administration head Serhiy Lysak said.

"Overnight the enemy once again attacked Odesa with strike drones. Two residential buildings were hit," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel overnight into Wednesday.

No casualties resulted from the attack, he said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. All relevant services are already working at the scene," the regional military administration head said.