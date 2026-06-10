Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

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180 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

"The enemy carried out 69 air strikes, dropping 199 guided bombs. The aggressors also used 6,209 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,170 shellings of our forces' positions and settlements," the UAF General Staff reports.

According to the General Staff, the hottest situation today was on the Pokrovsk axis, where the aggressor carried out 27 assault and offensive actions.