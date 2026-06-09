Rada rejects bill on biocidal products aimed at European integration

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to pass the first reading of a government bill on the placing on the market and use of biocidal products (No. 13604), which is part of Ukraine's commitments to align its legislation with European Union standards.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 204 deputies voted in favor of adopting the bill as a basis, falling short of the required minimum of 226 votes.

Proposals to send the document back for a second first reading or return it to the government for revision received a maximum of 218 votes, so it was ultimately rejected.

The bill provides for the implementation of the provisions of EU Regulation No. 528/2012 and the establishment of new rules for market authorization, registration, safety assessment, and use of biocidal products, including disinfectants, insecticides, rodenticides, and other products for controlling harmful organisms.

If adopted, most of the provisions were to take effect on January 1, 2030; among other things, a state register of biocidal products was to be created, and a procedure for evaluating active substances and registering products was to be introduced.

Biocidal products are defined as products intended to destroy, repel, or control harmful organisms, including disinfectants, insecticides, and rodenticides.