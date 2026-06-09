Germany to allocate EUR 300 mln for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine – media

Photo: i3.cn.cz

Germany will contribute EUR 300 million to the Czech initiative, an amount sufficient to procure approximately 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced during a meeting with his Czech counterpart Jaromír Zuna, Ceske Noviny has said.

Pistorius called the Czech initiative an important tool for supporting Ukraine and thanked Prague for continuing the project. Zuna, for his part, described Germany as a strategic partner for the Czech Republic in the field of defense and security, noting its significant responsibility for the protection of Europe.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, contracts have already been signed for the delivery of approximately one million rounds of ammunition to Kyiv this year. It is noted that last year, 1.96 million units of large-caliber ammunition were transferred to Ukraine within the framework of the project.

Germany is the largest foreign donor to the Czech ammunition supply initiative, having allocated a total of one billion euros last year.

The initiative involves identifying available large-caliber ammunition on global markets, securing its purchase using funds from partner nations, and subsequently transporting it to Ukraine.

In total, the Czech initiative, which launched in the spring of 2024, has already helped deliver 4.4 million large-caliber shells to the Ukrainian Defense Forces as of February 2026. Although the number of program donors subsequently decreased, with nearly half of the countries shifting to direct contracts, Germany remains the key financial driver of the project, while the Czech Republic manages all administrative and logistical coordination.