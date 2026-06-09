7 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region in Russian drone, guided bomb attacks

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian occupational forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times, leaving seven people injured, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

In a Telegram post on Tuesday, Hanzha wrote that seven people had sustained injuries, noting that the enemy had attacked three districts nearly 40 times using drones and guided aerial bombs.

According to his data, in the Synelnykove district, the adversary struck the Mykolaivka and Vasylkivka communities, damaging apartment buildings, private houses, and a sports school. Seven people were injured in the attacks.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities, came under fire. A private house and vehicles were damaged. In the Pavlohrad district, the Russians struck the Bohdanivka community, damaging a gas station.