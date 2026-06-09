Bosnia and Herzegovina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children as 50th member

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Bosnia and Herzegovina will become the 50th member of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has said.

In a post on the social network X on Tuesday, Sybiha wrote that Bosnia and Herzegovina had officially confirmed its intention to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, noting that with its accession, the number of member states in the initiative had reached the 50 mark.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as to his counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konaković, for making this important decision.

He has said that this was an important step demonstrating Bosnia and Herzegovina's commitment to protecting children's rights, upholding international law, and supporting Ukraine's efforts aimed at returning home every deported or forcibly displaced Ukrainian child.

He has said that the expansion of the coalition strengthened the collective capacity of the international community to take decisive action. He has said that Ukraine, together with its partners, would continue active work aimed at holding accountable all individuals involved in the illegal deportation, forced adoption, and militarization of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories and within Russia.