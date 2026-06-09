Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:29 09.06.2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children as 50th member

1 min read
Bosnia and Herzegovina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children as 50th member
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Bosnia and Herzegovina will become the 50th member of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha has said.

In a post on the social network X on Tuesday, Sybiha wrote that Bosnia and Herzegovina had officially confirmed its intention to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, noting that with its accession, the number of member states in the initiative had reached the 50 mark.

Sybiha expressed gratitude to Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as to his counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konaković, for making this important decision.

He has said that this was an important step demonstrating Bosnia and Herzegovina's commitment to protecting children's rights, upholding international law, and supporting Ukraine's efforts aimed at returning home every deported or forcibly displaced Ukrainian child.

He has said that the expansion of the coalition strengthened the collective capacity of the international community to take decisive action. He has said that Ukraine, together with its partners, would continue active work aimed at holding accountable all individuals involved in the illegal deportation, forced adoption, and militarization of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories and within Russia.

Tags: #return #children #bosnia_herzegovina

MORE ABOUT

17:35 08.06.2026
60 Ukrainians return from occupied territory, Russia – Ombudsman

60 Ukrainians return from occupied territory, Russia – Ombudsman

13:28 05.06.2026
Cabinet simplifies return of youth from temporarily occupied territories – Svyrydenko

Cabinet simplifies return of youth from temporarily occupied territories – Svyrydenko

13:40 04.06.2026
Ukraine evacuates 10 young people aged 18-19 from TOT and Russia since March – ombudsman

Ukraine evacuates 10 young people aged 18-19 from TOT and Russia since March – ombudsman

14:11 22.05.2026
Ukrainians most concerned about children's future, poverty, and education quality during war – Rating Group study

Ukrainians most concerned about children's future, poverty, and education quality during war – Rating Group study

19:21 15.05.2026
Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

13:18 15.05.2026
Only 2.1% of communities provide full package of social services for children, Uliutin orders nationwide verifications

Only 2.1% of communities provide full package of social services for children, Uliutin orders nationwide verifications

19:57 13.05.2026
Coalition says return of Ukrainian children integral to peace in Ukraine

Coalition says return of Ukrainian children integral to peace in Ukraine

21:01 11.05.2026
Sybiha: Fate of Ukrainian children will never be subject to any compromises

Sybiha: Fate of Ukrainian children will never be subject to any compromises

14:20 11.05.2026
Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

Ukraine and Lithuania sign Joint Declaration on partnership, including on return and rehabilitation of children

14:09 08.05.2026
Presidents of European Commission, Ukraine, and Prime Minister of Canada to address International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

Presidents of European Commission, Ukraine, and Prime Minister of Canada to address International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: letter to Putin yields required result

Zelenskyy: 2,500 Russian troops stationed in Transnistria

Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

Opening first negotiation cluster with Ukraine is step toward next stage in EU accession process - von der Leyen

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia adds 12 new trains, updated its schedule for summer season

Rada rejects bill on biocidal products aimed at European integration

Germany to allocate EUR 300 mln for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: CoE conclusion on Civil Code generally positive, with recommendations

7 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region in Russian drone, guided bomb attacks

Defense forces don't confirm Russian withdrawal from Kinburn Spit – Voloshyn

Woman injured in Kharkiv drone strike on city center

Khyzhak Brigade destroys North Korean-made UGV-MLRS

115,000 citizens screened under Health Screening program – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: letter to Putin yields required result

AD
AD