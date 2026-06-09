Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:16 09.06.2026

Defense forces don't confirm Russian withdrawal from Kinburn Spit – Voloshyn

3 min read
Defense forces don't confirm Russian withdrawal from Kinburn Spit – Voloshyn
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marektv

Information suggesting that Russia is withdrawing its troops from the Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region is currently unconfirmed, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn has said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

The spokesperson has said that according to intelligence data, a regrouping and rotation of certain Russian army units was taking place in the area. He ha said that one of the airborne troops units was currently being replaced by a separate motorized rifle regiment of the 58th Army of the Russian Federation, which would continue to carry out its tasks there.

At the same time, Voloshyn has said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were attempting to cut off the logistics route to the Kinburn Spit.

He has said that they were currently trying to sever the logistical paths and keep them under fire control in order to maintain oversight of the enemy's logistics.

The spokesperson has said that two roads led to the Kinburn Spit, one of which was more or less asphalted, while the other was a dirt road leading to Heroiske that became virtually unusable during bad weather.

Voloshyn has said that they were trying to destroy and cut off enemy logistics along this route as well, noting that if enemy transport movements were carried out there, they struck the path. For this reason, he emphasized that it was impossible to claim that the adversary was trying to withdraw its units and detachments from the Kinburn Spit due to severed logistics.

He has said that current information only indicated a rotation and that the adversary was attempting to redeploy its units from the northern strip of the spit to other, more protected positions located deeper inland rather than on the northernmost coast of the Dnipro Estuary.

Voloshyn concluded that while the situation on the spit itself was not very pleasant for the enemy, they had no intention of leaving voluntarily. Consequently, he said that every effort would be made to force them out.

Previously, the ATESH partisan movement had claimed in a Telegram post that the Russian military was allegedly abandoning positions on the Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv region due to logistics issues and personnel losses.

According to ATESH, units of the Russian 337th Regiment were allegedly retreating from their positions because deliveries of ammunition, fuel, and food supplies had ceased. The movement also claimed that Russian troops were leaving positions on the northern and western parts of the spit due to personnel losses.

The report has said that a portion of the Russian servicemen had been redeployed to the Zaporizhia direction, while the units remaining on the Kinburn Spit had allegedly not been replenished.

Tags: #front #mykolaiv_region

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