Woman injured in Kharkiv drone strike on city center

At least one woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the center of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the incident on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the debris of a downed drone was also recorded falling in the city’s Shevchenkivsky district, which resulted in no casualties or destruction.

He had previously had said that strikes were recorded in the Slobidsky and Kyivsky districts, and that a fire had broken out in the city center.