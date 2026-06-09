Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:59 09.06.2026

Woman injured in Kharkiv drone strike on city center

1 min read
Woman injured in Kharkiv drone strike on city center

At least one woman was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the center of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the incident on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the debris of a downed drone was also recorded falling in the city’s Shevchenkivsky district, which resulted in no casualties or destruction.

He had previously had said that strikes were recorded in the Slobidsky and Kyivsky districts, and that a fire had broken out in the city center.

Tags: #kharkiv #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

18:51 08.06.2026
Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

Kos and Kuleba visit sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv

18:31 08.06.2026
Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

Injured in Zaporizhia rises to 18, 4 children among them – official

18:29 08.06.2026
Kharkiv crews work to clear postal terminal after Russian strike – SES

Kharkiv crews work to clear postal terminal after Russian strike – SES

18:20 08.06.2026
2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

2 children among injured in Zaporizhia – official

17:45 08.06.2026
1 killed in Sumy region in Russian attack – official

1 killed in Sumy region in Russian attack – official

17:24 08.06.2026
2 killed in Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia – official

2 killed in Russian drone strike on Zaporizhia – official

17:14 08.06.2026
Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor

Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor

17:13 08.06.2026
Russians strike Zaporizhia, 15 people wounded – official

Russians strike Zaporizhia, 15 people wounded – official

16:17 08.06.2026
Russia shells 2 gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk region - official

Russia shells 2 gas stations in Dnipropetrovsk region - official

16:15 08.06.2026
Russia attacks minibus with drone in Zaporizhia, one wounded – official

Russia attacks minibus with drone in Zaporizhia, one wounded – official

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: letter to Putin yields required result

Zelenskyy: 2,500 Russian troops stationed in Transnistria

Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

Opening first negotiation cluster with Ukraine is step toward next stage in EU accession process - von der Leyen

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia adds 12 new trains, updated its schedule for summer season

Rada rejects bill on biocidal products aimed at European integration

Germany to allocate EUR 300 mln for Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: CoE conclusion on Civil Code generally positive, with recommendations

7 injured in Dnipropetrovsk region in Russian drone, guided bomb attacks

Bosnia and Herzegovina joins coalition for return of Ukrainian children as 50th member

Defense forces don't confirm Russian withdrawal from Kinburn Spit – Voloshyn

Khyzhak Brigade destroys North Korean-made UGV-MLRS

115,000 citizens screened under Health Screening program – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: letter to Putin yields required result

AD
AD