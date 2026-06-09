Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:20 09.06.2026

Khyzhak Brigade destroys North Korean-made UGV-MLRS

1 min read
Khyzhak Brigade destroys North Korean-made UGV-MLRS
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Fighters of the Khyzhak (Predator) Brigade of the Patrol Police Department recently spotted and neutralized a multiple launch rocket system mounted on a North Korean-made unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), the National Police press service has said.

In a Telegram post on Tuesday, the National Police has said that the crew of a Vector fixed-wing reconnaissance drone from the Khyzhak Brigade was continuing to systematically detect enemy targets. The police has said that the range of identified objects was broad, including enemy positions, infantry, vehicles, and armored equipment. They have said that a unique target had been detected recently, specifically a multiple launch rocket system installed on a Korean-made UGV.

The press service quoted a reconnaissance drone pilot with the call sign Kasha, who said that they had transferred the target to their FPV drone team, which struck it precisely. The pilot has said that the hit had been confirmed by aerial reconnaissance.

Tags: #national_police #khyzhak #ugv #north_korea

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