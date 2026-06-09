115,000 citizens screened under Health Screening program – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said that 115,000 Ukrainian women and men had already taken advantage of the national "Health Screening" program and undergone medical examinations.

On her Telegram channel, Svyrydenko wrote that screening helped evaluate the risks of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other health issues in a timely manner, which would help prevent the development of illnesses and preserve the lives and health of citizens.

She has said that after submitting an application, the state provided 2,000 UAH for examinations, and individuals could undergo them in state, municipal, and private medical facilities across various regions of Ukraine.

She has said that if the funds for the "Health Screening" had been received before May 1, 2026, the full examination had to be completed and paid for by June 30.