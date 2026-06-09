Zelenskyy: letter to Putin yields required result

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he had received the result required from his open letter to Vladimir Putin.

At a press conference alongside leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries in Tallinn, Zelenskyy has said that he could not share all the details, but noted that his country required a very significant amount of anti-ballistic capabilities. He has said that he had achieved a result, though he could not disclose what that result was at the moment. He has said that he had a specific goal when sending the letter to Putin, and he has said he had achieved the required outcome.