Zelenskyy: 2,500 Russian troops stationed in Transnistria

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Around 2,500 Russian military personnel are stationed in self-proclaimed Transnistria, meaning Russia does not want any stabilization in the region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

At a press conference alongside leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries in Tallinn, Zelenskyy has said that he was speaking about Transnistria because around 2,500 Russian troops were currently located in the occupied territories of Moldova in Transnistria. He has said that Russia did not want any stabilization in the region and did not need it. Therefore, he has said that when discussing this matter, it had to be understood that it was not just about a ceasefire for Ukraine.

According to him, if a way is found to stop Russian aggression as quickly as possible, Putin will not have a chance to occupy another country.

He has said that for this reason, they needed to strengthen one another, noting that it was important to reinforce their relationships not only with drones but also to remain strong against any cyberattacks. Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine was ready to share its experience because it had already gone through all of those challenges.