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17:38 09.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Europe can take part in negotiations in different formats
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

During potential negotiations, Europe can participate in various formats, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France (E3), and the EU, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

At a press conference alongside leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries in Tallinn, Zelenskyy has said that it was very important who would represent the face of Europe. He has said that it could be different formats, such as the E3 or the EU, adding that while the E3 was a good option, it depended on Europe itself.

According to the President, Europe should discuss this collectively and propose its formats to Ukraine.

He has said that they would support it because they believed that the vast majority, 99.9% of Europeans, were on their side, noting that this was very important.

The Head of State also has said the importance of not repeating past mistakes, such as the Normandy format or the Minsk agreements.

Zelenskyy has said that he thought the E3 was better than other formats from the past, adding that this was said with all due respect to the United States. He has said that the United States could be involved in any format because Ukraine would need security guarantees from both Europe and the United States in the future.

He has said that Ukraine would be glad to see the American team but explained that they should avoid repeating the mistake where one country or another, big or small, made certain decisions with Russia and then laid them on the table, presenting them as an idea.

The Head of State has said that they would not accept such negotiations without Ukraine when the war was being fought on Ukrainian territory and when Ukraine was bearing the vast majority of the losses, saying that there should be nothing about them without them.

Tags: #zelenskyy #negotiations #europe

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