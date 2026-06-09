Interfax-Ukraine
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17:33 09.06.2026

Slovyansk expands mandatory evacuation zone for families with children – official

2 min read
Slovyansk expands mandatory evacuation zone for families with children – official

Three more neighborhoods in Slovyansk (Donetsk region) have been included in the zone for the mandatory forced evacuation of families with children, Vadym Lyakh, head of the City Military Administration Vadym Lyakh, has said.

"The zone for the mandatory forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded in Slovyansk. It now includes the Slovkurort, Cherevkivka, and Khimik neighborhoods," he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to Lyakh, the corresponding order was approved on June 9 by the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Operations under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. "This is a forced but necessary preventive measure. After all, over the past few days, three children have been injured," he has said.

According to official data, a total of 366 children reside in these specific neighborhoods as of the beginning of June. "Law enforcement officers have already begun preparatory work. Discussions are being held with the families subject to evacuation, and the necessary explanations are being provided," Lyakh has said.

Lyakh has said that everyone currently evacuating from the Donetsk region under the regional evacuation program can receive financial and humanitarian assistance, psychological and social support, and other services. Families with children from Slovyansk are currently being accommodated free of charge in safer regions of Ukraine.

As reported, the Russian army regularly shells Slovyansk using aerial bombs. The city is suffering severe destruction, resulting in significant damage to housing stock, administrative buildings, and medical facilities. Recent Russian attacks have led to casualties among the civilian population.

On the afternoon of June 8, Russian forces dropped three aerial bombs on the city. Nine civilians were injured, including a 17-year-old girl.

Earlier, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration , has said the expansion of the mandatory forced evacuation zone for families with children across the Donetsk region as a whole. According to him, this applies to specific streets in Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, and Bilenke, as well as the entire territory of Pryvillia and Malotaranivka.

Tags: #donetsk_region #evacuation #slovyansk

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