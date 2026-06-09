Interfax-Ukraine
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17:30 09.06.2026

Defense forces strike Russian ammo depot, command posts – General Staff

2 min read
Defense forces strike Russian ammo depot, command posts – General Staff

Overnight into June 9, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of targets belonging to the Russian forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

According to a report on their Telegram channel, a Russian ammunition depot was hit in the area of Prokhorovka in Russia’s Belhorod region. Russian command posts were struck in the areas of Mykilske and Shevchenko Pershe in the Donetsk region, as well as Naumovka in the Belgorod region and Iskra in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. In addition, strikes were carried out on Russian UAV control posts in the areas of Shevchenko Pershe in the Donetsk region, Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhia region, and Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Furthermore, a Russian logistics hub was struck in the area of Fedorivka in the Donetsk region, along with Russian logistics and supply depots in the areas of Mykhailivka in the Luhansk region and Hiunivka in the Zaporizhia region.

Strikes were also delivered to concentrations of Russian personnel in the areas of Kurakhove, Kalynove, Shevchenko, and Stupochky in the Donetsk region, Novohryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Iskra in the Kursk region (RF).

During the verification process, it was confirmed that eight Russian fuel storage tanks were destroyed and nine were damaged on June 5, 2026, in the area of the Port of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

The General Staff has said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically degrade Russia’s capabilities to wage war against Ukraine.

Tags: #strikes #afu_general_staff

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