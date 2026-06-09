2 civilians injured by UXO blast in Kharkiv region

Two local residents have been injured by an unidentified explosive object (UXO) near the village of Lyutivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, and have been hospitalized.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) in the Kharkiv region, preliminary data indicates that a 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle near a cemetery when the explosion occurred. As a result of the detonation, both victims sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are currently hospitalized, receiving all necessary medical assistance.