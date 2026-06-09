Zelenskyy: Europe must support PURL program until air defense sufficient

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19298

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the importance of supporting the PURL program until Europe possesses its own air defense and anti-ballistic production capabilities.

At a press conference alongside leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries in Tallinn, Zelenskyy has said that until Europe had enough of its own air defense and anti-ballistic production, it was crucial to continue supporting the PURL program.

The President has said that during the "Ukraine – NB8" summit on Tuesday, the leaders had discussed working together to increase air defense production capacities, develop European anti-ballistic systems, and expand manufacturing across Europe.

Zelenskyy also has said that important meetings within the EU framework were approaching.

He has said gratitude to all partners for supporting Ukraine, adding that it was time to open all clusters, as everything was ready and there was no reason to delay it further.