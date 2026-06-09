Interfax-Ukraine
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16:43 09.06.2026

Litavr self-homing interceptor drone from Brave1's restricted catalog flies up to 80 km at altitude of up to 9 km – Defense Ministry

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Litavr self-homing interceptor drone from Brave1's restricted catalog flies up to 80 km at altitude of up to 9 km – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released the specifications of the Litavr self-homing interceptor drone, which has been supplied to the military since the autumn of 2025 and is available in the restricted catalog of the Brave1 platform (BraveMarket).

"The declared maximum speed is 350 km/h. The operational radius is 40 km, with a maximum recorded distance of over 80 km. The maximum flight altitude is 9,000 meters… The warhead is located in the nose section of the drone and is supplied in two variants: an empty container that the unit equips with explosives independently on-site, or a ready-made warhead with a NATO code as part of the product. The remote control module allows the operator to control the drone hundreds or even thousands of kilometers away from the interception point. If the target is not detected, the pilot switches the initiation board to safe mode and returns the Litavr to base," the Ukrainian defense ministry reported on its website on Tuesday.

It is noted that the Litavr interceptor UAV, developed by the Ukrainian company F-Drones, features automatic terminal guidance to the target, remote control, and minimal dependence on foreign components. "The key feature of the Litavr is its automatic target terminal guidance system (Last Mile or Pixel Lock). It identifies the target and autonomously guides the drone into the attack: during the final approach, the pilot controls only the speed, while the rest of the process is performed by automation. It is precisely such developments that fulfill the strategic task—to outpace Russia in every technological cycle and maintain leadership in the war of innovations," the Ministry of Defense said.

F-Drones independently develops its own software, electronics, engines, speed regulators, and flight controllers, consistently reducing reliance on Chinese components, the ministry noted.

The development of the anti-drone began in the autumn of 2024. In the summer of 2025, it was successfully tested and codified, and serial production and supplies to the military began in the autumn.

As previously reported, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced the scaling up of new-generation interceptor drones capable of downing Shahed drones autonomously. "We continue to systematically strengthen the protection of the sky. We are scaling solutions that have already proven their effectiveness in combat conditions," the minister emphasized.

Tags: #litavr #brave1 #ministry_of_defense

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