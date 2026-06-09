Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:31 09.06.2026

Ukraine and Latvia sign Drone Deal

1 min read
Ukraine and Latvia sign Drone Deal
Photo: www.president.gov.ua

In Tallinn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Latvia Andris Kulbergs has signed Drone Deal.

"These are concrete steps to strengthen joint defense and co-production. Crucially, this also brings Ukraine’s expertise and experience to strengthen our partners. This is precisely the kind of systemic cooperation we are building with those who have consistently supported us throughout all the years of the Russian war. Ukraine is interested in ensuring that every region of Europe has sufficient protection against Russian threats," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

The president also briefed the prime minister on the requirements for Ukrainian air defense. Separately, the parties discussed sanctions pressure on Russia, specifically the tightening of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet.

"I am grateful that we have such excellent relations between our nations. And thank you for all the support Latvia has provided to Ukraine during this war," Zelenskyy said.

The Drone Deal is a partnership format between Ukraine and international states (the United States, EU countries, the Middle East) that involves the exchange of battlefield-proven experience, technologies, and drones in return for financing, scarce raw materials, or assistance in the energy and air defense sectors.

Tags: #kulbergs #zelenskyy #latvia #drone_deal

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