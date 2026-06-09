Nova Poshta temporarily suspends operations of branches No. 1 and No. 3 in Druzhkivka due to continuous Russian shelling

The leader of express delivery in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, starting from Tuesday, June 9, is temporarily suspending the operations of branch No. 3 in Druzhkivka (Donetsk region), while branch No. 1 will operate until June 18, after which it will also cease operations in the city.

"We made this decision out of safety considerations due to continuous Russian shelling," Nova Poshta announced in a press release on Tuesday.

It is noted that nine Nova Poshta parcel lockers will continue to operate in Druzhkivka.

The company added that in May alone, residents of the city sent and received around 10,000 parcels.

"We will do everything possible to ensure their logistics as long as it remains safe for our drivers and couriers," the message reads.

In total, operations at branch No. 1 were maintained by six colleagues, including the manager Dmytro, operators Volodymyr, Denys, Dmytro, and Andriy, as well as driver Oleksandr, who covers two branches.

As for branch No. 3, the team consists of three colleagues: manager Ivan and operators Oleksandr and Kyrylo.

Nova Poshta specified that for the period of the temporary closure of the branches, employees have been offered positions in safer regions.

"Nova Poshta will definitely return to Druzhkivka and other cities in Donetsk region as soon as it becomes possible," the company emphasized.

Earlier this week, Russian troops damaged Nova Poshta depot No. 5 in Kharkiv. Last week, a repeated strike was carried out against the innovative terminal in Dnipro, and at the end of May, the company’s branches in Sloviansk and Dnipro were attacked.

The core activity of Nova Poshta is the express delivery of documents, parcels, and palleted large-capacity cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereashnyuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.