Zelenskyy discusses ways to attract additional air defense missile supplies with Stubb and Støre

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

In Tallinn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, with whom he discussed ways to attract additional supplies of air defense missiles.

"I briefed them on contacts at the leadership level in the E3-Ukraine format and with the American side. Currently, all our partners note that Ukraine’s positions on the frontline are significantly stronger, which means that diplomatic approaches, which we are now working to intensify, must stem from this reality. Unfortunately, Russia is trying to compensate for its massive losses on the battlefield with strikes on our cities, communities, and civilian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He added that for this reason, air defense missiles remain a constant priority for Ukraine.

"We discussed how to secure additional supplies for Ukraine right now, as well as efforts to build up European anti-ballistic defenses," the president added.