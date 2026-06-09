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15:59 09.06.2026

Cabinet extends SvitloDIM program until end of year – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Cabinet extends SvitloDIM program until end of year – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the SvitloDIM program until the end of the year, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"In more than 2,000 buildings, elevators will operate and hot water will be available even in the event of power outages. Thanks to the SvitloDIM program, co-owners of apartment buildings can continue to receive state assistance—from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000—for the purchase of equipment for uninterrupted lighting, water and heat supply, communication maintenance, and the operation of elevators and security systems during prolonged blackouts," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

The government expects that the program will cover 3,600 buildings by the end of the year.

As previously reported, the government’s SvitloDIM program launched on January 28 as a support initiative for apartment buildings to help install autonomous power sources. This makes it possible to ensure electricity, water, heat, communications, and elevator operations during blackouts. At the initial stage, the program operated in Kyiv and Kyiv region. In early April, the government extended the program to Kharkiv region.

In mid-April, the submission of applications for the SvitloDIM program from apartment buildings in Kharkiv region began.

Tags: #svyrydenko #svitlodim

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