URCS helps victims of nighttime Russian air attack on Kharkiv region

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are operating at the scenes of nighttime air strikes launched by the Russian federation against Kharkiv and Chuhuiv to help manage the aftermath.

The organization reported on Facebook on Tuesday that volunteers from its Kharkiv region rapid response unit are collaborating with emergency services and other responders across all affected sites. These teams have been conducting door-to-door checks in damaged residential buildings and patrolling nearby areas to locate survivors, administering both physical first aid and initial psychological support.

Emergency assistance stations set up by the Ukrainian Red Cross are currently active on-site, offering affected residents clean water, hot beverages, meals, and psychosocial care. Staff are also coordinating the distribution of humanitarian supplies, which include hygiene packages for adults and children, bottled water, transit kits, bedding, and children’s sleeping sets.

In Chuhuiv, URCS representatives are focusing on providing psychosocial stabilization to residents while mapping out immediate material requirements for upcoming aid shipments. Figures provided by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration indicate that the strikes on Kharkiv left six individuals injured, with four requiring hospitalization. An additional ten residents, including three children, received immediate medical attention on-site for acute stress reactions. Local authorities registered roughly ten separate locations where drones either struck directly or dropped debris, causing extensive damage to homes, public infrastructure, and private vehicles.

In Chuhuiv, a targeted rocket-strike resulted in three fatalities, including a pregnant woman. The attack also left two multi-family residential structures, a retail store, a garage complex, and two vehicles heavily damaged.