New head of Bulgarian Defense Ministry believes war in Ukraine should be ended through negotiations

Photo: BTA

The new Minister of Defense of Bulgaria, Dimitar Stoyanov, while presenting the department’s work priorities to journalists, spoke in favor of ending the war in Ukraine through negotiations rather than on the battlefield.

"We have already clearly stated that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved on the battlefield. We are witnessing a war of attrition, and no matter how many weapons are accumulated, the only result is the loss of human lives. It is time to sit down at the negotiating table. It is time to seek a just peace defined by both sides. Of course, the role of the European Union is extremely important," the Bulgarian news agency BTA quotes him as saying.

Stoyanov stated that Bulgaria does not plan to provide the Ukrainian army with more weapons.

Previously, Rumen Radev—the former president and current Prime Minister of Bulgaria—has also criticized the EU’s military support for Ukraine.