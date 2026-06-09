Zone of mandatory evacuation of families with children expanded in Donetsk region – official

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

In Donetsk region, the zone for the mandatory forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded, and the corresponding order has been approved by the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures and Effective Response to Mass Displacement, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"This concerns individual streets in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Bilenke, as well as the entire territory of Pryvillia and Malotaranivka. This is a difficult but necessary decision. Our main task is to protect the lives of children," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Filashkin, the evacuation will be carried out accompanied by parents, individuals replacing them, or legal representatives. Local military administrations, the police, rescuers, social services, and the children’s affairs service are involved in the effort.

People will be accompanied at all stages—from departure to the reception point and subsequent placement in safer regions.