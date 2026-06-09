Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:21 09.06.2026

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team assisted victims following a Russian drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhia.

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team assisted victims following a Russian drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhia.
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

"The Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit worked alongside other rescue services at the site to mitigate the aftermath of the attack. Volunteers canvassed the area to locate victims, provided first aid to six wounded people, and delivered psychological first aid to 13 individuals suffering from acute stress reactions," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, a Russian strike on Zaporizhia on June 8 killed two people and injured 24 others, including five children.

Tags: #urcs #zaporizhia

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