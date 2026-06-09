Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Sweden coordinate upcoming contacts

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

In Tallinn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

The Ukrainian president noted that the two leaders coordinated their upcoming contacts and focused closely on strengthening the protection of Ukraine’s skies, specifically by searching for ways to secure additional air defense systems and missiles.

Zelenskyy also shared details regarding a meeting with leaders in the E3 format plus Ukraine, as well as ongoing communication with representatives of the US president.

Furthermore, he expressed gratitude for Sweden’s steady backing of Ukraine’s European integration process, noting that Ukraine aims to open all six negotiation clusters during June and July, with the Swedish prime minister confirming his country’s support for this goal.