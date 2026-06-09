Interfax-Ukraine
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15:02 09.06.2026

Opening first negotiation cluster with Ukraine is step toward next stage in EU accession process - von der Leyen

2 min read
Opening first negotiation cluster with Ukraine is step toward next stage in EU accession process - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that opening the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union will mark the beginning of the next phase of the accession process, signaling the official start of talks.

The European Commission chief announced on Tuesday in Brussels that the first cluster will open for Ukraine and Moldova in the coming days, effectively moving the accession process forward into official negotiations. She emphasized that the Commission is fully prepared to assist Ukraine on its journey toward joining the European Union.

Von der Leyen praised the steadfast determination of Ukraine to achieve EU membership, highlighting that the country continues to implement steady reforms despite constant military strikes, air raid sirens, and difficult conditions on the ground. She noted that because Ukraine has fulfilled its commitments and made exceptional progress, the historic opportunity has now arrived for the EU to take the next steps.

Furthermore, von der Leyen confirmed that the first installment of a EUR 90 billion support loan for Ukraine will be finalized within the current month. Following the recent provision of nearly EUR 3 billion under the Ukraine Facility, the upcoming disbursement will ensure that by the end of June, Ukraine receives EUR 6 billion designated for drones alongside over EUR 3 billion in macro-financial assistance.

Tags: #ukraine #moldova #eu_accession #cluster_of_eu #von_der_leyen

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