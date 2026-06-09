Interfax-Ukraine
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14:53 09.06.2026

We propose to ban entry into EU for everyone who served in armed forces of Russia since beginning of war - von der Leyen

1 min read
We propose to ban entry into EU for everyone who served in armed forces of Russia since beginning of war - von der Leyen

The European Commission has proposed a first-of-its-kind entry ban into the European Union for any individual who has served in the Russian armed forces since the launch of the war against Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the measure on Tuesday in Brussels during the presentation of the 21st sanctions package against Russia.

She noted that this new aspect represents a major shift, marking the first time the EU has proposed a blanket entry ban targeting anyone with military service in Russia since the conflict began. The European Commission chief emphasized that the policy keeps Europe firmly closed to anyone involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions_russia #russian_military #von_der_leyen #eu

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